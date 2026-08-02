Nine injured in two separate road accidents in Ashanti Region

At least nine people, including seven police officers, sustained injuries in two separate road traffic accidents in the Ashanti Region, prompting rescue operations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Service, the incidents, which occurred at Akrofoase Mampong and Senfi near the Police Barrier, saw firefighters working alongside other emergency responders to rescue victims, secure the accident scenes and ensure the injured were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The Ghana National Fire Service said both accidents remain under investigation as authorities work to establish their causes.

The more serious of the two accidents occurred at Akrofoase Mampong, where a bus belonging to the Ghana Police Service reportedly skidded off the road before plunging into a ditch.

Firefighters from the Ashanti Regional Command responded promptly to the emergency, assisting in rescue efforts and providing support to the injured officers.

Seven police officers sustained varying degrees of injury in the crash and were rushed to hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Although the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed, no fatalities were recorded.

In a separate incident at Senfi, near the Police Barrier, a Kia Rhino truck collided with a Howo petrol tanker, leaving two people injured.

The involvement of a fuel tanker heightened concerns about the possibility of fire or an explosion. However, the prompt arrival of firefighters helped secure the scene and minimise potential risks.

Emergency personnel rescued the injured victims and ensured they were transported to hospital for further medical attention.

Authorities have launched investigations into the collision to determine its cause.

While responding to road emergencies, the Ghana National Fire Service also successfully managed a potentially dangerous hazardous materials incident at Konongo.

Firefighters contained a leakage of hydrogen peroxide from a cargo truck after the chemical reacted and produced heavy smoke.

Using specialised hazardous materials response techniques, the crew cooled the affected container and diluted the leaking substance, preventing the situation from escalating into a major emergency.

No injuries were reported during the incident, although part of the chemical cargo was damaged.

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