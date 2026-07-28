Regional

5 critically injured in accident at Asafo Labour Roundabout

Source: Joseph Obeng  
  28 July 2026 10:28am
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At least five persons are critically injured after a Kia Rhino truck carrying plantain collided with a commercial vehicle at the Asafo Labour Roundabout in Kumasi.

The Kia Rhino reportedly crashed into the commercial vehicle after suffering a brake failure.

An eyewitness, Yaw Gabriel, who spoke to Adom News, said the truck was descending from the Amakom direction when the driver lost control and veered off the road, crashing into a commercial vehicle travelling from the Kejetia direction.

According to him, the driver’s decision to swerve may have prevented a more devastating tragedy.

“If the truck had continued straight, it would have been a completely different situation because there was heavy traffic ahead. It could have crashed into several vehicles and caused multiple deaths,” he said.

The crash left five people, including some security personnel, with critical injuries. They were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for emergency treatment.

Residents and traders at the scene said they have never witnessed such a serious accident at the roundabout and described the incident as heartbreaking.

“It was painful to see people trapped inside the vehicle, crying for help. We had to cut through the driver’s side of the vehicle before rescuing the driver,” an eyewitness told Adom News.

Personnel from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) arrived at the scene to manage traffic and tow the damaged vehicles to clear the road.

Manhyia MTTD Commander DSP Docars Kyei Mensah confirmed that five persons are injured and are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye emergency centre.

“The driver of the commercial car was in critical condition, but he is now responding to treatment; currently we are here gathering our information to bring out the cause of this road crash this morning at Labour Roundabout," she said.

Meanwhile, some market women from the Aboabo Market, who believe the victims are their colleagues returning from Asante Akyem with plantains, were seen at the scene gathering the scattered produce.

The women confirmed that they knew the victims, describing them as traders from the Aboabo Market.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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