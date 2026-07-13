Three killed, three critically injured in Juaso crash

Three people have died, while three others are in critical condition following a road crash at Juaso in the Asante Akyem South Municipality on Monday morning.

The accident occurred when a passenger vehicle travelling from Kumasi to Koforidua collided with a tipper truck.

A passenger, Maame Sophia, who survived the crash, alleged that the driver had been making repeated phone calls while behind the wheel before the collision.

Speaking to Adom News' Isaac Amoako, she said the driver was initially speaking with a woman he was scheduled to pick up after she had purchased a ticket for the journey.

"Even after picking up the passenger, he continued making calls, and when he attempted to remove the phone from his pocket, he crashed into the tipper truck," she recounted.

Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others sustained critical injuries.

The injured victims have been rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be officially established, and investigations are expected to determine its cause.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.