Another accident at Ho Civic Centre claims 2 lives

Barely a week after a cargo truck sped from the Galenkui Hill in Ho into a shop at the Civic Centre, injuring two people who later died in hospital, a similar accident happened at the same place on Sunday, killing two people.

This time, a Hyundai truck, GE 342-11, loaded with sedimentary rocks, while descending the mountain, crashed into two tricycles and a motorbike before hitting a fence.

The accident happened on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The motorbike rider, who was only identified as Eric, and a rider of one of the tricycles, Joshua Ganogo were later pronounced dead on arrival at the Ho Municipal Hospital.

About eight people who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital and the Ho Municipal Hospital.

A situational report by the police quoted the driver, Julius Adjei, as saying the vehicle’s braking system failed suddenly during the descent, rendering the steering wheel uncontrollable.

The vehicle was travelling from Klefe to Dzodze when the accident happened soon after midday.

On Saturday (June 13), a cargo truck, which was speeding while descending the Galenkui Hill towards Ho-Bankoe, veered into the left lane and then onto the pavement before crashing into a shop at the Civic Centre, injuring two people who later died in hospital.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.