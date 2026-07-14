Three killed, 15 injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash

Three people have been confirmed dead, while 15 others sustained injuries following a fatal road crash at Juaso Three-Lane near NEXT BON Gas on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the accident occurred on Monday, 13 July 2026, at about 9:39 GMT and involved a Shackman F3000 truck with registration number GN9673-25, loaded with clinker, and a Dongfeng Van with registration number GM4002-26.

According to the GNFS, the truck was driven by Mr Stephen Amankwah, while the van was driven by Mr Nyame Ebenezer.

A total of 18 people were involved in the crash, with three victims, two males and one female, pronounced dead at the scene. Fifteen others suffered varying degrees of injury.

The GNFS said rescue teams from the Konongo-Odumase and Juaso Fire Stations responded to the emergency call, rescued the deceased persons and handed them over to the Juaso Police Command.

The two drivers and 13 other injured passengers had already been rescued by members of the public before the arrival of the emergency crews and were transported to the Juaso Government Hospital for medical attention.

The service added that the crash caused partial damage to the cowl of the Shackman truck, while the windscreen and engine compartment of the Dongfeng van were completely damaged.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution on highways, particularly in areas with heavy commercial vehicle movement, to help reduce road crashes.

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