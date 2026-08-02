Morocco names Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway after Trump

Morocco has named the Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway the “Donald J. Trump Highway,” presenting the decision as a symbol of the close relationship between King Mohammed VI and US President Donald Trump, as well as the longstanding strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States.

King Mohammed VI informed the US president of the decision in a letter dated July 2, 2026. The Moroccan monarch said relations between the two countries, traditionally based on friendship and loyalty, had become particularly dynamic and productive during Trump’s two presidential terms.

The King highlighted the United States’ 2020 recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, describing it as a historic decision that would remain in the collective memory of Moroccans and had given new momentum to bilateral relations.

As a personal expression of appreciation, King Mohammed VI said he had decided to name one of Morocco’s most important highways after the US president.

Stretching over 1,055 kilometres, the expressway connects northern and southern Morocco and forms a strategic link between Europe and Africa. According to the King, the road contributes to Morocco’s territorial connectivity in the same way that Trump’s leadership had brought the two countries closer together.

President Trump thanked the Moroccan monarch in a message published on his Truth Social platform on July 26.

“Thank you to Highly Respected Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco — Such a Great Honor!” Trump wrote, adding that he hoped to travel the full length of the highway in the future.

Major Infrastructure Project

The Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway was built according to international standards as part of the development model for Morocco’s southern provinces, launched by King Mohammed VI on the 40th anniversary of the Green March.

The road connects Tiznit and Dakhla through several cities, including Guelmim and Laayoune. It is intended to improve road safety, shorten travel times and reduce traffic disruptions caused by flooding and sand accumulation.

The project is also expected to facilitate the movement of people and goods between the southern provinces and Morocco’s main economic centres.

Beyond its national role, the expressway is described as the backbone of Morocco’s Atlantic corridor and an important component of the King’s vision to transform the Atlantic coast into an integrated area of development, cooperation and shared prosperity with African countries.

The road is also intended to promote trade and economic integration in West Africa and strengthen Morocco’s position as a logistics hub connecting Europe and Africa.

Symbol of Morocco-US Partnership

The naming of the expressway reflects the strong strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States and the relationship between the two heads of state.

In a message to King Mohammed VI marking Morocco’s Throne Day, President Trump referred to 250 years of American history and enduring friendship with Morocco, describing the relationship as one based on trust and mutual respect.

Trump also reiterated Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara and its support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the only basis for what he described as a just and lasting solution.

The “Donald J. Trump Highway” is therefore presented not only as a major infrastructure project, but also as a symbol of diplomatic friendship, economic integration and Morocco’s broader ambitions for development across Africa.

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