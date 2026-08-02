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Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills at least 14 in Pakistan, officials say

Source: Reuters  
  2 August 2026 6:57pm
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At least 14 people were killed in a suspected suicide bombing outside ​a police station in northwestern Pakistan on ‌Sunday, a rescue group and a regional police official said, as the country battles widening insurgencies.

The explosion took place ​in the Kabal area of Swat, a district ​in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A pro-police rally of ⁠local residents was taking place in the same ​area on Sunday, but it was not immediately ​clear whether the rally was the intended target.

Fida Hussain, a regional police official, said the victims included five police officers and ​eight civilians. The 14th person was believed to ​be the suicide bomber, he told Reuters.

At least 18 people ‌were ⁠wounded, according to a police statement. It said an operation had been launched to arrest anyone who may have assisted the attack.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif ​in a statement ​expressed "deep grief ⁠and sorrow over the suicide blast".

Militancy in Pakistan's border areas has risen sharply ​in recent months, targeting mainly the ​military and ⁠police.

The Pakistani government blames the Afghan Taliban for the escalation, accusing it of providing support to the ⁠militants. ​The Taliban government has denied the ​accusations.

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