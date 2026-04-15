Energy Minister engages Pakistan envoy to deepen bilateral cooperation

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan following a diplomatic engagement with the country’s ambassador.

Dr Jinapor in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 15, revealed that he hosted Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ghana, Najeeb Durrani, at the Ministry, describing the interaction as a productive step towards deepening cooperation.

“I had the honour of hosting the Pakistan Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Najeeb Durrani, at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition,” he stated.

He noted that discussions centred on enhancing collaboration in the energy sector and other shared priorities between the two countries.

“Our meeting was a cordial engagement focused on strengthening the longstanding relations between Ghana and Pakistan, particularly in areas of mutual interest within the energy sector,” he said.

The Minister added that both parties exchanged views on global energy developments and expressed optimism about market stability.

“We also exchanged views on developments in the global energy landscape and expressed our shared hope for stability in the international oil and gas market,” he said, reaffirming that “Ghana’s commitment to deepening its strong bilateral ties with Pakistan” remains firm for the mutual benefit of both nations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.