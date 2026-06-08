TOR refining one million barrels of crude oil following operational restart – Energy Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has resumed operations and is currently refining one million barrels of crude oil, marking a significant milestone in efforts to restore Ghana's premier refinery to full production.
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, announced the development during a ceremony marking the delivery of Jubilee crude oil to the Sentuo Oil Refinery.
According to the Minister, TOR received a shipment of one million barrels of crude oil on 27 May 2026 and successfully recommenced refining operations on 3 June 2026.
“I am particularly excited that the Tema Oil Refinery successfully received one million barrels of crude oil on 27 May 2026 and resumed refining operations on 3 June 2026,” Dr Jinapor said.
He described the refinery's return to operation as a breakthrough in the government's efforts to revive the state-owned facility and strengthen Ghana's energy sector.
“This marks a significant milestone in the Government’s efforts to restore Ghana’s premier refinery to sustainable operations,” he added.
Dr Jinapor noted that the resumption of refining activities represents an important step towards reducing Ghana’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products and enhancing national energy security.
He further disclosed that a stable crude oil supply arrangement has been put in place to support continuous refinery operations and ensure a reliable supply of petroleum products to the domestic market.
The Minister also revealed that TOR is expected to receive a second consignment of locally produced crude oil as part of the government’s strategy to promote local value addition within the petroleum sector.
According to him, the refinery’s successful restart demonstrates the benefits of collaboration between government and industry stakeholders in advancing industrialisation, energy security and economic growth.
The development is expected to boost domestic refining capacity and contribute to the broader objective of strengthening Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.
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