TOR engages CSOs on recovery plans as refinery pushes transformation agenda

The management of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has engaged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) operating in Ghana's energy sector on the refinery's ongoing transformation and recovery efforts as part of measures to promote transparency and strengthen stakeholder confidence in its operations.

The stakeholder engagement, held on Thursday, July 23, provided participants with updates on progress towards restoring the refinery to full operational capacity.

Managing Director of TOR, Edmond Kombat, outlined key milestones achieved under the recovery programme and highlighted the strategic priorities guiding the next phase of the refinery's transformation agenda.

Mr Kombat said management remains committed to repositioning TOR as a key pillar of Ghana's energy security and industrial development.

He explained that the refinery's recovery strategy is focused on restoring operations, improving efficiency and strengthening its capacity to support the country's downstream petroleum sector.

The engagement also provided a platform for discussions on the critical role of a fully operational refinery in supporting Ghana's petroleum industry, enhancing energy independence and driving economic growth.

Following the discussions, the CSO representatives toured the refinery's operational facilities to observe ongoing activities and progress made under the recovery programme.

The participating organisations commended TOR's management for its openness in sharing information on the refinery's recovery efforts and plans.

They noted that sustained stakeholder engagement and transparency would be essential in building public confidence and supporting the successful implementation of the refinery's transformation agenda.

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