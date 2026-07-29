Ga Mantse leads investor delegation to TOR to explore strategic investment opportunities

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has led a delegation of investors to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.
According to a Facebook post by TOR Managing Director Edmond Kombat, the visit forms part of efforts to promote strategic partnerships aimed at revitalising Ghana’s energy sector.
Kombat said the delegation’s visit reflects a shared commitment to driving industrial growth, creating jobs and strengthening the national economy through investments in the refinery.
He expressed appreciation to the Ga Mantse for his leadership and efforts to connect traditional authorities with businesses and industry players to promote investment and economic development.
“We commend the Ga Mantse for championing initiatives that connect traditional leadership with business and industry, fostering an environment that attracts investment and supports sustainable national development,” Kombat said.
He added that TOR looked forward to building partnerships that would unlock the refinery’s full potential for the benefit of Ghana.
The engagement comes as TOR seeks to strengthen its operations and attract strategic investments to support the refinery’s long-term sustainability and contribution to Ghana’s energy security.
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