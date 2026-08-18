Ga Mantse calls for measurable CSR and stronger local participation in mining communities

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called on mining companies to make their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes measurable and impactful rather than treating them as occasional gestures.

He said mining companies operating in host communities must ensure that their CSR initiatives translate into tangible and sustainable benefits for the people whose lands and resources support their operations.

Speaking as the Chairperson of the National Mining Dialogue 2026 at Kempinski Hotel, Accra on Tuesday, August 18, the Ga Mantse said corporate social responsibility should form part of the broader responsibility mining companies owe to host communities.

The National Mining Dialogue event is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

"...Let corporate social responsibility be a measure, variable commitment rather than a gesture of convenience," he said.

He said properly managed mining could contribute to the development of host communities through the provision of roads, schools, hospitals, health centres and clean drinking water.

Mining could also support scholarships, vocational training and create opportunities for young people, local contractors, transport operators, engineers, artisans and other businesses, he noted.

The Ga Mantse also stressed the importance of local content in ensuring that the benefits of mining are retained within Ghana.

He said mining companies must be encouraged to hire Ghanaians, train them and procure goods and services from local businesses, thereby creating wider economic opportunities.

He further warned that mining companies must recognise the importance of maintaining the trust of host communities.

According to him, the social licence to operate is not a document issued by a minister or regulatory body but is continuously conferred by chiefs, queen mothers, farmers and community members.

“Like any licence, it can be withdrawn,” he cautioned.

The Ga Mantse said the responsibility of traditional authorities as custodians of the land required them to consider not only present economic benefits but also the interests of future generations.

He stressed that long after mining companies, machinery and trucks leave, the land and its people would remain and therefore mined lands must be properly reclaimed.

He urged stakeholders in the mining sector to make responsible mining, local participation and sustainable community development central to their operations.

The National Mining Dialogue event is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

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