Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Ga Mantse to launch scholarship scheme for Ga-Dangbe students

Audio By Carbonatix
Founder and President of RNAQ Foundation, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, in collaboration with the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, is set to launch a scholarship scheme for Ga-Dangbe students
The initiative, scheduled to be officially launched on Monday, September 14, aims to support bright and promising students within the Ga-Dangbe community while promoting unity and encouraging collective investment in the development of the people.
The scholarship scheme forms part of a broader vision to create greater educational opportunities for young Ga-Dangbe people and ensure that financial challenges do not prevent deserving students from pursuing their education.
The initiative also seeks to encourage individuals and institutions within the Ga-Dangbe community to contribute to the development of future scholars, professionals and leaders.
According to Mr Armah Quaye, the scholarship is intended to go beyond providing financial assistance to individual beneficiaries and serve as part of a long-term effort to build a stronger and more united Ga-Dangbe community.
The initiative is also expected to promote a culture of giving back, with successful members of the community encouraged to invest in opportunities that benefit the next generation.
Mr Armah Quaye, who is from the Ga-Dangbe community, is leading the initiative as part of efforts to reinvest in the community and support its development.
The launch will bring together traditional leaders, community members and other stakeholders to highlight the importance of education and collective responsibility in shaping the future of the Ga-Dangbe people.
He believes that investing in education will help produce a new generation of Ga-Dangbe scholars, professionals and leaders capable of contributing to the development of the community and Ghana as a whole.
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