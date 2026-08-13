Upper East Airport will ease gold transport, attract investors — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says the planned Upper East Regional Airport will ease the transportation of gold from the region to Accra while creating a more attractive environment for investors and businesses.

Speaking during his tour of the Upper East Region on Thursday, August 13, 2026, President Mahama said mining companies currently face logistical challenges when transporting gold to Accra, with some resorting to bullion vans or chartered helicopters.

“They have to move their gold down to Accra. Sometimes they have to use a bullion van or charter a helicopter. And so it will be easy for them to bring it here and fly their gold bullion to Accra,” he said.

The President also said improved air connectivity would encourage investors to establish factories and other businesses in the region by reducing the difficulties associated with long-distance road travel.

“Nobody wants to drive 11 hours to come to his factory in Upper East and drive 11 hours back to Accra,” he said, describing the proposed airport as an “important enabler of economic activity” and a potential “game changer” for the region.

The facility is planned as a scalable airport with an initial annual passenger capacity of 100,000. It will feature a 2.2-kilometre runway, an apron for two aircraft, airfield lighting, an air traffic control tower, rescue and firefighting facilities and a five-kilometre asphalted access road.

Board Chairman of Ghana Airport Company Limited and Builsa North MP, James Agalga, said traditional authorities had donated about 4,000 acres of land for the project.

President Mahama said procurement was ongoing and expressed hope that the necessary approvals would be secured by October, allowing him to return to the region by the end of the year to cut the sod for construction.

Construction is expected to take about 24 months once work begins, although contractors have indicated that the project could be completed earlier.

President Mahama said the airport would strengthen connectivity, reduce logistical constraints and help unlock greater economic opportunities for the Upper East Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.