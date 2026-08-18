Mining communities must not be left without social amenities – Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has called for a new approach to ensure that mining communities benefit from the natural resources extracted from their areas.

He lamented that communities which continue to host mining activities are often left without basic social amenities such as potable water, roads and quality education.

According to Mr Gyamfi, it is unacceptable for mining communities to continue providing the resources that sustain the sector while their residents lack essential infrastructure and services.

"We cannot continue to mine gold from the soil of our communities while poverty, lack of access to potable water, poor roads, youth unemployment and weak local economies, remain the daily reality of too many mining communities in our country," he said at the National Mining Dialogue organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources at the Kempinski Hotel.

He said the situation requires a change in approach to ensure that mining translates into tangible development for host communities.

"This is the reason why the visionary John Dramani Mahama established the Ghana Gold Board. Ghana needed a new approach to managing one of its most strategic natural resources," he explained in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Mr Gyamfi assured that GoldBod would play its part in driving the new approach and helping to change the narrative surrounding the benefits of mining to communities.

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