Audio By Carbonatix
Abusuapanin J.K. Owusu (J.K. Owusu & Sons)-Ksi, Baafuor Ossei Hyeamann Brentuo VI – Otumfuor Manwerehene, Mr. Peter Mac Manu (Widower), Ohenenana Mensah Bonsu – Ahenenanahene, Nana Kofi Agyebi Nti (Ankobeahene of Juabeng Traditional Area), Special-T Travels Ltd., Nana Adwoa Gyamfuaa Boakye – Kodiehemaa, Mr. Adu Bobie Arthur (Peewood), Mr. Kofi Buckman, Mr. Yaw Asuo Banin, Ohenenana Kwame Duodu Appau, Opanin William Adu Boahen - Awisa, Mr. Kwadwo Obo - Ofoase, Mr. Kwame Owusu, Rev. Kwame Owusu Baafi (Baptist Church, Ghana}, Mr. Kwame Boakye – Accra, Mrs. Vida Adu Amankwah, Mr. Akwasi Appiagyei Boachie - UK, Mr. Kwame Budu, Mrs. Rose Appiah, and the entire Agona family of Aduamoa Kwabre, Ofoase, Antoa and Asante Akyem, and the entire family cordially invite you to the funeral ceremony of the late:
Mrs. Alice Serwah Manu - (1955-2026)
Programme:
Saturday, 12th September, 2026
Filing Past: Mary Mother of Good Counsel, Airport West, 7:30 am - 9:00am.
Burial Service: Mary Mother of Good Counsel, Airport West, 9:00am – 11:00am.
Final Funeral Rites: The Underbridge Event Centre, East Legon, Accra, 1:00pm - 6:00pm.
Sunday 13th September, 2026
Thanksgiving Service: Mary Mother of Good Counsel, Airport West, 9:00am – 11:00am.
Family Gathering: Immediately after the service at her residence (NTHC Estate, Adjringanor)
RSVP: 0208171788 | 0205564468 | 0542857151 | 0537186844
Dress Code:
Saturday – Black
Sunday: Black & White
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