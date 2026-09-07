Peter Mac Manu buries wife on Saturday

Mrs Alice Serwah Manu

The remains of Mrs Alice Serwah Manu, wife of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Peter Mac Manu, who currently serves as Director of Political Strategies for NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

She was the General Manager of Special-T Travels (an IATA-accredited travel agency since 1988), and is survived by her husband, Peter Mac Manu, and five children; Kwadwo Manu, Karen Judy Kwarteng, Michelle Manu, Kofi Nkansah Manu, and Allison Mame Serwah Manu.

According to the funeral programme released by the family, the filing past will take place at the Mary Mother of Good Counsel, Airport West, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

It will be followed by the burial service at the same venue from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The final funeral rites will later be held at The Underbridge Event Centre, East Legon, Accra, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mrs Manu was educated at St Louis Secondary School in Kumasi, where she pursued her Ordinary and Advanced Level studies.

She later attended the University of Ghana, Legon, from 1975 to 1978.

The funeral rites will continue on Sunday, September 13, with a thanksgiving service at Mary Mother of Good Counsel, Airport West, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

A family gathering will follow immediately after the service at the family residence at NTHC Estate, Adjiringanor.

Mourners have been requested to wear black on Saturday and black and white on Sunday.

For RSVP and further information, the family has provided the following contact numbers: 0208171788, 0205564468, 0542857151 and 0537186844.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.