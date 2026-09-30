Livestream: Road safety crises: Where are we getting it wrong?

Joy Prime is hosting a dialogue on the state of roads and road safety in Ghana under the theme, “Road safety crisis: Where are we getting it wrong?”

The forum brings together road safety experts, road crash victims, driver unions and other transport sector stakeholders to examine the challenges and explore practical solutions.

The discussion is being broadcast live from the Joy Prime studios. Watch the dialogue in the video below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.