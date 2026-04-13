NRSA lists five key risks linked to converted Toyota Voxy vehicles

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has outlined five major safety risks associated with Toyota Voxy vehicles converted from right-hand drive (RHD) to left-hand drive (LHD).

The Authority is therefore cautioning that, their use particularly for commercial passenger transport poses significant danger.

In a public advisory issued on 13th April 2026, the Authority said a Technical Working Group it established had identified critical safety concerns arising from both the structural conversion and operational use of these vehicles.

The NRSA highlighted the following risks:

Manufacturer limitations: The Toyota Voxy is produced exclusively as a right-hand drive vehicle, with no manufacturer approval for conversion to left-hand drive due to safety concerns.

The Toyota Voxy is produced exclusively as a right-hand drive vehicle, with no manufacturer approval for conversion to left-hand drive due to safety concerns. Structural modifications: Conversion involves extensive alterations to key systems, including steering, braking, suspension, dashboard configuration and electrical components, potentially compromising vehicle integrity.

Conversion involves extensive alterations to key systems, including steering, braking, suspension, dashboard configuration and electrical components, potentially compromising vehicle integrity. Lack of regulatory oversight: Many conversions are carried out without approved standards, certification or proper regulatory supervision, increasing the risk of mechanical failure.

Many conversions are carried out without approved standards, certification or proper regulatory supervision, increasing the risk of mechanical failure. Unsuitable design for commercial use: The vehicle is designed as a family minivan and not for commercial passenger transport, particularly over long distances.

The vehicle is designed as a family minivan and not for commercial passenger transport, particularly over long distances. Regulatory breaches: Some vehicles registered for private use are being deployed for commercial passenger services, contrary to existing regulations.

In light of these findings, the Authority has advised the public to avoid patronising such vehicles, especially for long-distance travel, while urging owners and operators to comply strictly with safety and regulatory requirements.

The NRSA added that it is working in collaboration with key institutions, including the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, National Insurance Commission and the Ghana Police Service, to implement measures aimed at strengthening road safety and protecting the travelling public.

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