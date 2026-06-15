Congo says 782 Ebola cases confirmed, two new health zones affected

The number ​of confirmed Ebola cases in ‌Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 782 after 72 new cases were ​documented in 24 hours, one ​of the biggest single-day jumps during ⁠the ongoing outbreak, government data showed on ​Sunday.

The confirmed Ebola cases include 181 ​deaths, according to the government's latest situation report.

The data show that the outbreak, Congo's 17th, remains confined to three provinces in the east: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

But it showed that cases had been confirmed for the first time in the Nia-Nia health zone in Ituri and the Mabalako health zone in North Kivu.

There are now confirmed cases in 20 of Ituri's 36 ​health zones, 10 of North Kivu's 34 health zones, and 1 health zone in South Kivu.

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