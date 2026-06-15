Congo says 782 Ebola cases confirmed, two new health zones affected

Audio By Carbonatix
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 782 after 72 new cases were documented in 24 hours, one of the biggest single-day jumps during the ongoing outbreak, government data showed on Sunday.
The confirmed Ebola cases include 181 deaths, according to the government's latest situation report.
The data show that the outbreak, Congo's 17th, remains confined to three provinces in the east: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
But it showed that cases had been confirmed for the first time in the Nia-Nia health zone in Ituri and the Mabalako health zone in North Kivu.
There are now confirmed cases in 20 of Ituri's 36 health zones, 10 of North Kivu's 34 health zones, and 1 health zone in South Kivu.
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