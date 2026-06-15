Africa

Congo says 782 Ebola cases confirmed, two new health zones affected

Source: Reuters  
  15 June 2026 4:13am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The number ​of confirmed Ebola cases in ‌Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 782 after 72 new cases were ​documented in 24 hours, one ​of the biggest single-day jumps during ⁠the ongoing outbreak, government data showed on ​Sunday.

The confirmed Ebola cases include 181 ​deaths, according to the government's latest situation report.

The data show that the outbreak, Congo's 17th, remains confined to three provinces in the east: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

But it showed that cases had been confirmed for the first time in the Nia-Nia health zone in Ituri and the Mabalako health zone in North Kivu.

There are now confirmed cases in 20 of Ituri's 36 ​health zones, 10 of North Kivu's 34 health zones, and 1 health zone in South Kivu.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group