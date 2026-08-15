Firefighters contain raging fire at Labadi Wireless

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have brought under control a raging fire that gutted a cluster of houses at Labadi Wireless in Accra.

Officers from the Trade Fair, Ministries and Accra City fire stations have managed to bring the blaze under control and are now carrying out overhaul and salvage operations at the scene.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage are not yet known.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.