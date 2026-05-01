Regional

Firefighters battle industrial blaze in Prampram as reinforcements are deployed

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  1 May 2026 7:50pm
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Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are battling a major industrial blaze at Prampram in the Greater Accra region, with multiple stations deployed to contain the fire.

Crews from the Prampram, Devtraco, Ashaiman and Tema Regional Headquarters Fire Stations were all dispatched to the scene after the outbreak was reported, as efforts intensified to prevent the flames from spreading further.

The GNFS has also reinforced the operation with additional fire appliances to support ongoing firefighting efforts, reflecting the scale and intensity of the incident.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been established, emergency responders continue to work to bring the situation under control and limit potential damage.

There is currently no official information on casualties or the extent of destruction.

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