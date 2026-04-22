Ghana Sports Fund pledges stronger support for coach training after Prampram visit

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Mawuvi Wuaku, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening technical development in sports following a working visit to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.



The visit, which took place on Sunday, brought the Fund’s leadership face-to-face with a new generation of coaches undergoing intensive training at the facility an engagement Dr Wuaku described as both “encouraging and instructive” for the future of Ghanaian sports.



At the centre of the training programme is Coach Odu, working alongside Coach Ogu, who leads a cohort of approximately two dozen coaches.

The group includes former national team players such as Laye Kinsale and John Pistol, as well as a notable number of female participants—an aspect Dr Wuaku highlighted as a sign of growing inclusivity within the sport.



“This is a clear indication that former players are willing to give back to the game, while the gender balance we are seeing here offers real hope for equity in sports development,” he noted. Dr Wuaku used the engagement to assure trainees and management that the Ghana Sports Fund is aligning its policy framework to support technical education, with a strong emphasis on coach development.

According to him, provisions within the Fund’s legal framework already make room for sustained investment in such initiatives. He revealed that plans are underway to expand financial and technical support for coach training, both locally and internationally, describing it as a critical intervention that will directly impact Ghana’s competitiveness on the global stage.



“We are working towards making adequate provision in our funding formula to support technical training to the highest level. This will not only enhance our international performance but also deepen grassroots sports development and strengthen the entire sports ecosystem,” he stated.



The Administrator further encouraged the trainees to remain committed to their professional growth, stressing that improved support structures are on the horizon. “Study hard, believe in what you are doing, and strive for excellence. Very soon, there will be significant support in terms of funding and advanced training opportunities, both within Ghana and abroad,” he added.



Dr Wuaku also commended the leadership of the coaching team, particularly Coach Ogu and his colleagues, for their dedication and role in nurturing the next generation of technical experts.

Beyond Prampram, the Ghana Sports Fund has outlined plans to embark on a nationwide tour of sports facilities, academies, and recreational centres.

The initiative is aimed at gaining first-hand insight into the current state of sports development across the country. “This is a key part of our mandate—to understand the realities on the ground.

It will guide us in planning effectively, knowing where we are as a country and where we need to go in developing sports,” he explained.

The visit to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence is expected to mark the beginning of a broader engagement strategy by the Fund, as it seeks to reposition technical training as a cornerstone of Ghana’s sporting success.

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