Ghana Sports Fund to drive sustainable financing for sports development — Dr David Wuaku

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Wuaku, has reiterated the Fund’s commitment to providing sustainable financial support for sports development in Ghana, stressing the need to integrate sports into the country’s broader national development agenda.

Speaking on JoyNews’ News Desk on Monday, Dr Wuaku explained that while the Fund’s primary mandate is to provide financing, responsibility for infrastructure development rests with the relevant technical agencies and ministries.

He noted that the disbursement of funds for infrastructure projects would be coordinated through inter-agency and inter-ministerial committees to ensure effective implementation.

“Ghana Sports Fund, our main mandate is about providing sustainable funding. Funding – there are technical agencies or ministries that are responsible for infrastructural development. Our role is to really provide funding. So those distributions will be done within an inter-agency or inter-ministerial committee that will be put in place to make sure these constructions are done,” he said.

Dr Wuaku acknowledged that nationwide sports infrastructure development and programme expansion would take time.

“Definitely, I cannot sit here to promise that within a year or two we will be able to do all these. We will start from somewhere and build on it gradually,” he added.

He further stressed that sports development should go beyond competitions and events, describing it as a pathway for professional growth, wealth creation, and economic development.

“We want to see sports development as a wealth creation path, as a professional development path – not just for an event, not just for an occasion. It is a whole national development agenda. So it is going to be dovetailed into successive government plans to virtually develop sports facilities into an economic or value-added venture for the nation,” he explained.

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