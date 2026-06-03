Ho Presbytery Convention calls on Christian women to intercede for national leaders

Hundreds of Christian women from across the Ho Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) have been urged to use the power of prayer to support Ghana’s leaders as the country navigates economic and social challenges.

The call was made by the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Stephen Adom, during the annual Ho Presbytery Women’s Ministry Convention held at the Global Evangelical Church Convention and Prayer Centre at Wumenu, near Ho, in the Volta Region.

The convention brought together women from various congregations within the Presbytery for spiritual renewal, fellowship, teaching and empowerment. Held under the theme, “Preach Christ and His Second Coming: Dealing with Little Foxes,” the gathering focused on strengthening the faith of Christian women while addressing subtle challenges that can undermine spiritual growth and effective Christian living.

Addressing participants, Mr Adom highlighted the vital role women play in shaping families, communities and the nation through prayer, moral leadership and positive influence.

According to him, the demands of public office are often overwhelming, with leaders carrying enormous responsibilities and making difficult decisions on behalf of citizens. He therefore appealed to the women to continually intercede for the nation’s leaders, asking God to grant them wisdom, protection, guidance and the fear of God in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that while the government continues to work towards addressing national challenges and improving the welfare of Ghanaians, the prayers of faithful believers remain essential in promoting peace, unity and national development.

The Ho Presbytery Women’s Ministry Leader, Mrs Semenyo Bans Lagble, described the convention as an important annual event that provides an opportunity for women from various congregations to fellowship, encourage one another and deepen their understanding of God’s word.

She said the ministry remains committed to equipping women with the spiritual tools needed to become effective disciples of Christ and positive influences within their homes, churches and communities.

For many participants, the convention provided a welcome opportunity to step away from the pressures of daily life, reconnect with their faith and draw inspiration from fellow believers.

Delivering the keynote address, retired educationist and guest speaker, Dr Victoria Norgbe, encouraged the women to remain steadfast in their faith and place their trust fully in God.

She cautioned against the growing tendency among some Christians to move from one church to another in search of miracles and quick solutions to life’s challenges. Instead, she urged believers to cultivate a deeper relationship with God through prayer, obedience and unwavering faith.

Drawing on her experience as an educator and Christian leader, Dr Norgbe challenged the women to demonstrate godly character, integrity and humility in their daily lives, stressing that their conduct could serve as a powerful testimony to others.

Throughout the convention, participants engaged in worship, prayer sessions, biblical teachings and discussions aimed at strengthening their spiritual lives and preparing them for greater service within the church and society.

As the event drew to a close, prayers were offered for families, communities, the church and the nation, with participants reaffirming their commitment to spreading the Gospel and contributing to national development through faith, service and prayer.

The convention ended on a note of hope and renewed purpose, reminding participants that despite the challenges confronting society, faith remains a powerful force for transformation, unity and progress.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.