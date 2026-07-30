Sex begins in the mind, not the bedroom – Dr Charity Twumasi Ankrah

Audio By Carbonatix
The latest edition of Joy Prime’s Let’s Talk, hosted by Asieduwaa Akumia, sparked discussion on marriage, boundaries and family relationships during its broadcast at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 29th July 2026.
The programme examined the provocative topic, “My Husband Had Sex With My Mother”, featuring Rev. Charles Appiah of Global Life Outreach Ministry and Dr Charity Twumasi Ankrah, CEO of Chartma Herbal Health Centre and a Korean hand therapist. One statement dominated the discussion: “Sex takes place in the mind, not on the bed.”
Speaking on the importance of protecting the privacy of marriage, Dr Twumasi Ankrah stressed that every couple must establish healthy boundaries with their extended families, including in-laws. She said marriage creates a unique bond that deserves respect from everyone around the couple.
According to her, “There is no way your mum can enter into my bedroom.” She emphasised that a married couple’s bedroom is not a place for parents, relatives or other family members, regardless of how close they may be. She argued that respecting personal space helps strengthen trust and intimacy between spouses.
Reinforcing her point, she added, “I will treat my in-law like I treat another person. You can’t enter into my bedroom.” She noted that while in-laws deserve love and respect, there should always be clear boundaries to prevent unnecessary interference in a marriage.
Describing the bedroom as a sacred place, she said, “My bedroom is my matrimonial space.” According to her, allowing unrestricted access to such a private space can create opportunities for misunderstanding, suspicion and conflict within a marriage.
Rev. Charles Appiah also shared his perspective, stating that many marital challenges do not begin after the wedding. “Whatever you see happening in marriage already took place in the relationship,” he said. He explained that unresolved attitudes, behaviours and warning signs often emerge during courtship but are ignored until they develop into bigger problems in marriage.
The discussion also explored the meaning behind the statement, “Sex takes place in the mind, not on the bed.” The panel said emotional connection, respect, trust and personal discipline begin in the mind before they are expressed physically. They noted that many marital problems stem from unhealthy thoughts, weak boundaries and poor communication rather than the physical act itself.
Let’s Talk is a relationship and lifestyle programme on Joy Prime that regularly examines social and family issues through discussions with experts and invited guests.
Latest Stories
-
Archbishop of Canterbury committed to £100m slavery fund while on Cape Coast Castle tour
8 minutes
-
Trump considers pulling Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination as senators hold out
19 minutes
-
Oprah Winfrey to close her school for girls in South Africa
28 minutes
-
Apple warns of future ‘supply constraints’ for Mac, iPhone, iPad
37 minutes
-
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three firms during cyber tests
48 minutes
-
India wants to join the strawberry superpowers
57 minutes
-
Hundreds of migrants swim from Morocco to Spanish enclave of Ceuta
3 hours
-
VAAL Real Estate launches Moonbow to expand premium housing in Accra
3 hours
-
Anowah Afrique seeks strategic partnerships to boost jobs and drive Ghana’s industrial growth
3 hours
-
Gov’t announces week-long national tribute to ‘Departed 8’ of helicopter crash
3 hours
-
Two granted bail over alleged possession of suspected narcotics, attempted bribery
4 hours
-
High Court dismisses Faiza Seidu Wuni’s travel request for son’s treatment
4 hours
-
Ghana Immigration Service arrests 102 foreign nationals in cyber fraud raid
4 hours
-
Trede Police investigate death of taxi driver in his car at Kotwi-Nkoranza
4 hours
-
‘Ready to write Chelsea story’ – Lacroix makes £52m move
4 hours