The Brotherhood: ‘Pastors should stop teaching that sex before marriage is wrong’ – MC Mr. Hanson

Media personality MC Mr. Hanson sparked debate after saying pastors should stop teaching that sex before marriage is wrong.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s The Brotherhood hosted by KMJ, Mr Hanson said many couples go into marriage without discussing sexual compatibility, which can lead to problems later.

The discussion focused on the topic, “My Husband Might Be HIV Positive,” and explored trust, honesty and communication in relationships.

Hanson argued that couples should openly discuss their sexual expectations, preferences and boundaries before marriage. According to him, discovering major differences only after the wedding can cause frustration and conflict.

He said hiding important information about one’s health, behaviour or intimate expectations during courtship often leads to disappointment in marriage.

Panellist Isaac, however, stressed the need for calm and open communication when health concerns arise in a relationship.

He advised couples not to jump to conclusions if they suspect a partner may be HIV-positive. Instead, they should get tested, seek medical advice and have honest conversations.

Kwaku Frimpong also urged the public to learn more about HIV and avoid stigma.

He said an HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence and should not automatically be seen as proof of infidelity. He encouraged couples to rely on medical facts instead of rumours or assumptions.

The panel also discussed serodiscordant relationships, where one partner is HIV-positive, and the other is HIV-negative.

Isaac explained that with antiretroviral therapy (ART), many serodiscordant couples can live healthy lives and have HIV-negative children if they follow medical advice and remain committed to treatment.

Kwaku Frimpong also highlighted the stigma faced by people living with HIV, especially women. He called for more empathy, privacy and support instead of blame and gossip.

Wrapping up the discussion, KMJ urged couples facing similar situations to seek medical testing, professional counselling and honest communication.

Reaffirming his position, Hanson said successful marriages are built on honesty from the beginning. He maintained that conversations about health, intimacy and personal expectations should happen before marriage, not after.

The panellists agreed that openness, trust and informed decision-making are essential for building strong and lasting marriages.

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