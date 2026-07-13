Financial hardship delaying marriage and parenthood among young Ghanaians

The majority of young Ghanaians still hope to marry and raise families, but worsening economic pressures are forcing many to postpone those aspirations, according to new findings released to mark this year's World Population Day.

The report indicates that although marriage and parenthood remain important life goals for most young adults, financial insecurity, unemployment and limited economic opportunities are making those ambitions increasingly difficult to achieve.

The findings coincide with the global observance of World Population Day on July 11, instituted by the United Nations in 1989 to draw attention to population issues, reproductive health, education, employment and the need for governments to invest in young people.

This year's observance is under the theme: "Realising the hopes and aspirations of young people, today and for the future."

Marriage and children remain priorities

The report, based on the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) Demographic Futures Survey, found that more than two-thirds of respondents aged between 18 and 39 still desire marriage, while only about one in every 10 said they did not want children.

It also found that 88 per cent of respondents considered financial security a prerequisite for having children, while 87 per cent pointed to stable employment as equally essential before starting a family.

Launching the report in New York, UNFPA Executive Director, Diene Keita, said the findings challenge the growing perception that young people are increasingly rejecting family life.

"The findings are striking: most young people aspire to partnership and parenthood," she said, adding that when financial barriers are removed, young people are able to make "the choices that are right for them."

The survey covered more than 108,000 young adults across 73 countries. Although UNFPA acknowledged that the survey was not nationally representative and primarily reflected responses from internet-connected young adults, it said the results offered valuable insights into changing demographic trends.

Implications for Ghana

The report carries particular significance for Ghana, where more than half of the country's estimated population of about 33 million is below the age of 25.

According to population experts, Ghana's youthful demographic structure presents a potential demographic dividend capable of accelerating economic growth if supported by adequate investments in education, healthcare, employment and skills development.

However, the report cautions that without those investments, the country's youthful population could instead place greater pressure on social services and labour markets.

Reproductive health challenges

The report also highlights persistent reproductive health challenges facing the country despite improvements recorded over the years.

Data from the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS) show that 27.8 per cent of married women currently use modern contraceptive methods, while 23.4 per cent still have an unmet need for family planning services.

Overall demand for family planning stands at 59.7 per cent, with just over 60 per cent of that demand currently being met.

Ghana's total fertility rate remained relatively stable at 3.9 children per woman in 2022 after declining significantly from 6.4 children per woman in 1988.

The country's maternal mortality ratio has also fallen considerably over the past two decades, declining to an estimated 253–263 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2020. Nevertheless, the figure remains well above the Sustainable Development Goal target of fewer than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

The report points to continued demand for reproductive healthcare services among young people.

MSI Reproductive Choices Ghana reported that it recorded 107,184 client visits during the first six months of 2026 across its clinics and outreach programmes.

Of that number, 37,663 clients, representing 35 per cent, were young people aged between 15 and 24 years.

According to the organisation's programme data, young people aged 20 to 24 accounted for the largest share of youth clients, while adolescents aged between 15 and 19 represented 19 per cent of youth visits. The figures are based on MSI Ghana's internal monitoring data.

Call for investment

UNFPA says the findings reinforce the need for governments to invest strategically in young people through improved education, quality healthcare, decent employment opportunities and accessible reproductive health services.

The agency noted that a comprehensive analysis of the survey, together with detailed policy recommendations, will be published in its forthcoming State of World Population 2026 Report.

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