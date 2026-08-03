Casemiro scores own goal as Messi returns for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi returned to action on Saturday following Argentina's World Cup final defeat by Spain, coming on as a substitute for Inter Miami in a 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew as team-mate Casemiro scored an own goal.

Messi had not played competitively since captaining his country in their 1-0 loss on 19 July. The 39-year-old scored eight goals and registered four assists during the tournament.

The forward was given a huge ovation by the Inter Miami home fans when he came on in the 53rd minute as his side led the Major League Soccer match 2-1.

He immediately had a chance but, from an acute angle, fired a left-foot shot into the side-netting.

Another opportunity quickly came Messi's way but, after chesting down a Luis Suarez ball, he shot just wide.

Miami had taken the lead through Suarez's audacious long-range chipped strike for his seventh goal in four games.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro, who joined Miami in July after leaving Manchester United, inadvertently equalised for Columbus when he put the ball into his own net as he stretched to block a cross.

But Noah Allen headed the home side back in front before Brais Mendez curled in an 84th minute free-kick on his debut to earn Columbus Crew a draw.

Messi had a couple of chances for a winner in added time but put a looping header narrowly wide before sending a right-foot shot over the bar.

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