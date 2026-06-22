World Cup: Record-making Messi scores twice as Argentina progress

Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time record goalscorer as his double against Austria sent holders Argentina into the last 32.

The forward, who turns 39 on Wednesday, got his 17th and 18th goals at tournaments to move two clear of Germany striker Miroslav Klose, whose tally came between 2002 and 2014.

Messi's milestone moment came in the 38th minute of the Group J encounter in Dallas, sweeping home a first-time finish from just inside the penalty area after Thiago Almada had cleverly let Facundo Medina's pull-back go through his legs to tee up his team-mate.

The talismanic frontman's second came in second-half stoppage time as he fired home from a tight angle past two Austrian defenders after Julian Alvarez had been denied by keeper Alexander Schlager.

However, Messi could have broken the record earlier in the match.

After only eight minutes, Argentina were awarded a penalty following Stefan Posch's foul on Lautaro Martinez, with Austria defender Xaver Schlager also making a challenge, but Messi fired the spot-kick wide.

That disappointment soon turned to celebration, though, in another display of his class on a historic night.

He is now the top scorer in the 2026 competition, with five goals in two matches following a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Algeria in their opening group game.

Before Messi's second, Austria - managed by former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick - had a chance to make it 1-1.

But Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pushed away a powerful free-kick from Marcel Sabitzer, who was making his 100th international appearance.

Argentina, with six points, now join Mexico, the United States and Germany in having qualified for the last 32, and they will be confirmed as Group J winners if Jordan do not beat Algeria in the later game (Tuesday, 04:00 BST).

Having beaten Jordan in their opener, Austria still remain in contention on three points.

Analysis: Another magical Messi moment

A record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi has defied age and belief with his scoring feats, with 12 of his 18 World Cup goals coming after turning 35.

He became just the third player in the tournament's history to score in six consecutive games, following France's Just Fontaine in 1958 and Brazilian Jairzinho in 1970.

Messi's first came 20 years ago against Serbia and Montenegro aged 18, but he did not score in the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Four more followed in 2014 - including a double in a 3-2 win over Nigeria - followed by one in 2018, against Nigeria again.

In 2022, captain Messi inspired Argentina to World Cup glory, scoring seven times, including two in the final against France, which his side won 4-2 on penalties after it had finished 3-3 following extra time.

Messi, now playing for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, began this tournament three behind Klose, but his hat-trick against Algeria put him level with the German.

This double against Austria - taking his international tally for his country to 122 goals in 201 games - put him out in front, although France's Kylian Mbappe will have the all-time landmark in his sights too.

The 27-year-old is joint-third on the list with 15, after scoring in the first half against Iraq on Monday.

Messi, though, will also be looking to extend his own mark as Argentina face Jordan in their last group match on 28 June, before the knockout stages start.

World Cup top goalscorers

10 Grzegorz Lato (Poland, 1974-1982)

18 Lionel Messi (Argentina, 2006-2026)

16 Miroslav Klose (Germany, 2002-2014)

15 Ronaldo (Brazil, 1994-2006)

15 Kylian Mbappe (France, 2018-2026)

14 Gerd Müller (West Germany, 1970-1974)

13 Just Fontaine (France, 1958)

12 Pele (Brazil, 1958-1970)

11 Sandor Kocsis (Hungary, 1954)

11 Jurgen Klinsmann (West Germany and Germany, 1990-1998)

10 Helmut Rahn (West Germany, 1954-1958)

10 Gary Lineker (England, 1986-1990)

10 Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina, 1994-2002)

10 Harry Kane (England, 2018-2026)

10 Teofilo Cubillas (Peru, 1970-1982)

10 Thomas Müller (Germany, 2010-2022)

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