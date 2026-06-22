2026 World Cup: Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Austria

Photo Credit: SaySports

Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time record goalscorer as his double against Austria sent holders Argentina into the last 32.

The forward, who turns 39 on Wednesday, got his 17th and 18th goals at tournaments to move two clear of Germany striker Miroslav Klose, whose tally came between 2002 and 2014.

Messi's milestone moment came in the 38th minute of the Group J encounter in Dallas, sweeping home a first-time finish from just inside the penalty area after Thiago Almada had cleverly let Facundo Medina's pull-back go through his legs to tee up his team-mate.

The talismanic frontman's second came in second-half injury-time as he fired home from a tight angle past two Austrian defenders.

However, Messi could have broken the record earlier in the match.

After only eight minutes, Argentina were awarded a penalty following Stefan Posch's foul on Lautaro Martinez, with Austrian defender Xaver Schlager also making a challenge, but Messi fired the spot-kick wide.

That disappointment soon turned to celebration, though, in another display of his class on a historic night.

He is now the top scorer in the 2026 competition, with five goals in two matches following a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Algeria in their opening group game.

Before Messi's second, Austria - managed by former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick - had a chance to make it 1-1, but Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pushed away a powerful free-kick from Marcel Sabitzer.

Argentina, with six points, now join Mexico, the United States and Germany in having qualified for the last 32, and they will be confirmed as Group J winners if Jordan do not beat Algeria in the later game (Tuesday, 04:00 BST).

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