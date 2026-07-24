Football | National

Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister

Source: Joy Sports   
  24 July 2026 10:56am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Finance Minister, Ato Forson, says the government will take back the support provided to the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

During the 2026 Mid Year Budget Review in parliament on Thursday, July 23, Forson revealed the government coughed up GHS 58 million to help the team’s preparations for the global tournament. 

“To support Ghana’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an amount of GHS 58 million has been paid,” he mentioned. 

However, Ato Forson has revealed that money will be paid once FIFA settles the Black Stars World Cup appearance fee. 

“Before FIFA gave them the money, they needed to spend. They needed to prepare and go for the World Cup before FIFA’s money” he said on Citi FM.

“So government needed to help out. I went to parliament and allocated GHS 150 million for the whole campaign assuming that the national team was going all the way to the finals. 

“We gave them GHS 58 million…I’ll go and collect my money,” he added. 

The Black Stars finished their World Cup campaign exiting in the Round of 32 after defeat to Colombia.  

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group