Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister, Ato Forson, says the government will take back the support provided to the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
During the 2026 Mid Year Budget Review in parliament on Thursday, July 23, Forson revealed the government coughed up GHS 58 million to help the team’s preparations for the global tournament.
“To support Ghana’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an amount of GHS 58 million has been paid,” he mentioned.
However, Ato Forson has revealed that money will be paid once FIFA settles the Black Stars World Cup appearance fee.
“Before FIFA gave them the money, they needed to spend. They needed to prepare and go for the World Cup before FIFA’s money” he said on Citi FM.
“So government needed to help out. I went to parliament and allocated GHS 150 million for the whole campaign assuming that the national team was going all the way to the finals.
“We gave them GHS 58 million…I’ll go and collect my money,” he added.
The Black Stars finished their World Cup campaign exiting in the Round of 32 after defeat to Colombia.
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