Mahama backs Black Stars to win AFCON, World Cup with squad stability

President John Dramani Mahama has called for continuity in the Black Stars, expressing confidence that the national team can develop into a title-winning side if its current squad and technical team are retained.

He said Ghana's performance at the recent FIFA World Cup had demonstrated the team's potential, particularly after many football followers had predicted an early exit from the tournament.

Speaking during an inspection of the Ho Sports Stadium, President Mahama noted that the Black Stars had surpassed expectations by progressing beyond the group phase and reaching the Round of 32.

"We also need to start preparing for the next World Cup. The Black Stars did well; nobody gave them a chance. People predicted that they would crash out at the Group stage, but they managed to get into the Round of 32," he said.

The President said the team's progress should provide the foundation for a long-term rebuilding process rather than trigger another cycle of changes.

According to him, preserving the current squad and maintaining consistency within the technical bench would enable the team to mature into genuine contenders for both continental and global honours.

"I am sure that if we keep this team and we persuade the coach to continue to work with the team, by the time of the next AFCON and World Cup, we will have a team that can claim the championship in any of those two competitions," he said. Coach's future

The president's remarks come at a time when uncertainty surrounds the future of Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, whose contract with the Ghana Football Association is expected to expire later this month.

Queiroz, who guided Ghana to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, had earlier suggested he was leaving the post before later clarifying that he had not resigned. His assistant, Roger De Sa, has also indicated that his contract is due to end on July 31.

The comments are expected to add to discussions over whether the Ghana Football Association should retain the current technical team as preparations begin for the next Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sports infrastructure

President Mahama also reiterated his administration's commitment to improving sports infrastructure across the country, saying investments in modern facilities would play a critical role in nurturing talent and enhancing Ghana's sporting development.

He made the remarks while inspecting ongoing developments at the Ho Sports Stadium, stressing that government would continue to support initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for athletes and strengthening sports development nationwide.

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