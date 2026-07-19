The reigning Copa America champions and the defending World Champions, Argentina, face the reigning European Champions, Spain, in the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Spain vs Argentina – Match preview and team news

Date: Sunday, 19th July

Kick-off: 8pm BST

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Spain team news

Spain enters the 2026 World Cup final with a nearly spotless bill of health, easing initial concerns over key players.

Lamine Yamal handed the camp a brief scare after training separately with strapping on his left thigh following a physical semi-final battle against France.

However, manager Luis de la Fuente confirmed this was merely precautionary workload management, ensuring the winger is fully fit to start.

Similarly, fullback Pedro Porro has been cleared to play after overcoming minor hamstring fatigue that limited his early-week training sessions.

With no suspensions disrupting the squad, Spain will deploy their preferred tactical blueprint.

Rodri and Fabián Ruiz are set to anchor the midfield, providing defensive stability and tempo control.

This structure allows Dani Olmo to operate freely in the attacking pockets, supporting a dynamic frontline expected to feature Alex Baena and focal point Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina team news

Argentina boasts a completely fit and available roster for the 2026 World Cup Final as Lionel Scaloni seeks back-to-back World Cup titles.

The most notable squad update involves goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who recently revealed he has been playing through the tournament with a broken finger.

He has delayed surgery until after the final and will start in goal. Defensively, centre-back Cristian Romero has shaken off the severe muscle cramps that plagued him in earlier knockout rounds to partner Lisandro Martínez.

In midfield, the established trio of Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, and Alexis Mac Allister will provide the foundational grit.

The spotlight remains firmly on the frontline, where a 39-year-old Lionel Messi prepares for his final international act.

Operating alongside Julián Álvarez, Messi enters the match in sublime form, currently in the tournament’s Golden Boot race with an impressive eight goals and four assists.

Giuliano Simeone might drop to the bench while Rodrigo De Paul or Nicolas Gonzalez is expected to replace him in the starting XI.

Form

Spain

Spain enters the showpiece match in majestic, record-breaking form, riding an incredible 37-match unbeaten streak. Their tactical mastery has been on full display throughout this World Cup, outclassing world-class opponents at every turn. After securing a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals, La Roja have remarkably never trailed at any point in the entire tournament. Boasting Europe’s most disciplined defence, they have conceded only a single goal across their seven tournament fixtures.

Argentina

Argentina has been an absolute juggernaut, matching a historic feat by winning all seven of their matches to reach the final. They come to this match after coming back from behind against England and winning the semifinal match 2-1.

Driven by pure determination, the defending champions have unleashed a ruthless attacking masterclass, netting an incredible 19 tournament goals—the highest tally seen at a World Cup. Scoring at least two goals in 13 consecutive games, the Albiceleste booked their final spot after a dominant, tactical display in the semi-finals.

Predicted lineups

Spain: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Argentina: E. Martínez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez

How to watch Spain vs Argentina?

You can watch the Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final free-to-air on both the BBC and ITV in the UK.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.