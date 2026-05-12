Bale more ‘complete’ than Ronaldo – Casemiro

Manchester United's former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro says Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer he has played with - but that Gareth Bale is the "most complete".

Casemiro, 34, won five Champions League titles during nine stellar years at Real and has spent the last four years at Old Trafford.

The 84-cap Brazil international says Wales legend Bale is the finest all-round player he has played alongside.

"Cristiano scores a minimum of 15 goals [every season], but Bale is attack, defend, heads, scores," Casemiro told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

"Cristiano is the best, he's in another world. Take Cristiano out of the conversation. But for me, Bale is the best, most complete player.

"Everything he does [is] very good. Very quick. Too strong. For me, Bale is unbelievable."

Casemiro played alongside a host of star names during his Real career, in which he also won three Club World Cups, three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

He has lifted the FA Cup and the EFL Cup at Manchester United and has been to two World Cups with Brazil.

Like Bale, Casemiro played for Real between 2013 and 2022.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.