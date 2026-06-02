Road maintenance contractors threaten protest over six years’ arrears

Road maintenance contractors responsible for clearing gutters, desilting drains, and maintaining road shoulders to help prevent flooding are threatening to stage a protest at the Presidency over what they describe as six years of unpaid arrears.

The contractors, operating under the Single Man Contractors (SMC) Association, say they have not been paid for certified works carried out for the Ghana Highway Authority since 2020, despite several appeals for settlement.

In a petition to President John Dramani Mahama dated May 25, the group called for urgent intervention, arguing that the prolonged delay has created severe financial difficulties for members and affected their ability to continue operations.

“As single-man contractors, we undertook and completed the assigned work in good faith and according to the agreed terms. Despite several follow-ups with the Ghana Highway Authority, outstanding payment for the completed contract has still not been made,” the petition stated.

The issue comes at a critical time as the rainy season intensifies across the country, with growing concerns over flooding.

The contractors noted that their work plays a key role in keeping drains and waterways clear to reduce flood risks. “The continued delay in settling this obligation has caused serious financial hardship and affected both our livelihoods and ability to meet other commitments,” the petition added.

They have warned that if the outstanding payments remain unresolved, members may embark on a peaceful picketing exercise at the Jubilee House to draw attention to their grievances.

The association says it had earlier petitioned the presidency in March this year but has yet to receive a resolution to the matter.

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