Ntim Fordjour rejects claims anti-LGBTQ+ Bill criminalises counselling and healthcare

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has dismissed claims that Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill criminalises counselling, healthcare and pastoral support for persons identifying as LGBTQ+.
The Assin South MP said public discussions around the bill have often blurred the distinction between professional services and advocacy activities.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he argued that the legislation is aimed at preventing the promotion and encouragement of LGBTQ+ practices rather than criminalising care and support.
“If somebody comes to a church and receives counselling, how is that promoting LGBT? If a doctor treats a patient, how is that promoting LGBT?” he questioned.
According to him, the bill's provisions focus specifically on individuals and organisations that actively campaign for or encourage LGBTQ+ practices.
Rev. Fordjour insisted that the legislation was never intended to target healthcare workers, counsellors, lawyers or religious leaders carrying out their professional responsibilities.
He further argued that critics of the bill have exaggerated fears of widespread prosecutions against professionals.
His remarks come amid renewed national debate over amendments introduced before Parliament passed the bill on May 29, 2026.
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