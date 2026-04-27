Ntim Fordjour demands retraction from Angel Maxine over alleged defamatory social media claims

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee

Lawyers for Assin South MP, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, have issued a formal demand for retraction and apology to Angel Maxine over what they describe as defamatory statements circulated on social media.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026, counsel for the MP accused Angel Maxine of publishing and disseminating false claims across platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the legislator had engaged in same-sex relations with her.

“We make reference to your vile and defamatory material… falsely asserting as fact that our client is ‘gay and has had sexual intercourse with you.’ These statements are categorically denied, are entirely without factual foundation and were made recklessly, maliciously, and with a complete disregard for the truth,” the letter stated.

The legal team further insisted that their client has no personal connection with the musician and has never had any form of interaction with her.

“Our Client makes bold to say that you are a complete stranger to him. He has at no material time met, seen, communicated with, associated with or engaged in sexual intercourse or any form of sexual contact with you,” it said.

They argued that the allegations have caused serious reputational harm, exposing the MP to public ridicule and damaging his personal and professional standing.

“Your vile and unguided statements… have exposed our client to public ridicule, contempt, and opprobrium, and have caused substantial and ongoing damage,” the lawyers added.

The legal representatives are demanding that Angel Maxine immediately cease making further statements, issue an unconditional retraction, and render an unqualified apology.

They warned that failure to comply within seven days from April 27, 2026, will result in legal action. “Take notice… that if you fail, refuse and/or neglect to comply… our Client shall seek legal redress without further recourse to you,” the letter cautioned.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.