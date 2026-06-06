Porn ID proposal may be an attempt to divert attention from anti-LGBTQ+ bill demands — Ntim Fordjour

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has questioned the timing of government’s proposed age-verification policy for access to pornographic websites, suggesting it could be an attempt to shift public attention away from demands for the passage of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Speaking on Newsfile, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee said many Ghanaians remain focused on securing legislation that reflects the country’s conservative values and cultural norms.

“For me, I agree with the school of thought that says that the government seems to want to find an avenue to divert attention from the demand that the religious bodies and the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians are looking for and demanding,” he said.

According to him, many religious groups and sections of the public continue to push for legislation that aligns with what they describe as Ghana’s moral and cultural values.

“They are demanding that let us have a bill which represents the true aspirations of Ghanaians in preserving our conservative values and norms,” he added.

His comments come amid debate over a proposal announced by Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George that could require users to verify their age and identity before accessing pornographic websites in Ghana.

The minister has argued that the measure is intended to protect children from exposure to explicit online content and has cited similar age-verification systems being implemented in the United Kingdom.

While Rev. Ntim Fordjour said efforts to combat immorality should be welcomed, he stressed that any policy with far-reaching implications must be preceded by extensive consultations.

“If there is any attempt by government to take decisions that will clamp down on immorality, it is all well and good if that is the intention,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the modalities and implementation framework require broader stakeholder engagement before any policy announcements are made.

“My good friend Hon. Sam George will have to do a lot more consultations before such major announcements are made,” he stated.

The Assin South MP also referenced concerns that have already emerged around other digital governance initiatives, including debates surrounding the proposed National Information Technology Agency (NITA) legislation.

“There are a lot of concerns about the NITA Bill and now again we hear another big announcement,” he said.

According to him, government must build consensus among stakeholders before introducing policies that affect society as a whole.

“You need to consult and build consensus because you are making a law or policy for society. Have you received inputs and buy-in from key stakeholders?” he asked.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour warned that pursuing controversial policies without adequate consultation could ultimately undermine their effectiveness and public acceptance.

“Let us get back to the table. What is it that we need to solve, and what is the best way to solve it?” he said.

He added that government should avoid pursuing solutions that may appear popular on the surface but could become contentious if stakeholders are not adequately engaged.

“So that we don’t just go for the popular way, which could become problematic and not be widely accepted by the very people that we want the law to serve,” he added.

Government is yet to publish the full details of the proposed age-verification framework, which is expected to undergo further policy consideration and stakeholder engagement before any implementation.

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