Sam George swears in two new members of NCA Governing Board

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has sworn in two new members of the Governing Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA) to strengthen the Board's capacity to provide strategic oversight of Ghana's communications and digital technology sector.

The new members are Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Agyapomaa Gyeke-Dako, and Chairman of the Hajj Board and former Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim.

Their appointments replace two late members of the Governing Board and are expected to reinforce the Board's expertise as it continues to guide policy and regulatory oversight within the communications industry.

Mr George said the appointments form part of efforts to ensure the NCA remains well-positioned to promote innovation, effective regulation and the continued growth of Ghana's communications and digital technology sector.

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