NCA invites applications for 5G license

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced an invitation for entities interested in operating a 5G Network in Ghana.

According to a statement from the NCA, this request is for entities for the granting of spectrum license to establish, maintain and operate electronic communications network for the provision of mobile broadband services, including 5G.

The eligible applicants will include Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and 100% Ghanaian-owned new entrants, in each case meeting the eligibility criteria.

The NCA also announced that “Applicants shall possess Certificate of Incorporation and Company Regulations from the Office of the Registrar of Companies, Certificate of Registration from the Data Protection Commission.”

The rest are “Ghana, as well as an up-to-date Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) and the SSNIT Employer Registration/Clearance Certificate (where applicable)”.

The industry regulator also announced that copies of these certificates shall be submitted with the application whiles selection of successful applicants shall be finalised through the selection and award procedure”.

The regulator also announced that the deadline for accepting applications will be August 5, 2026.

Following an internal review of the framework for 5G deployment in Ghana, the Authority has determined that effective 15 July 2026, 5G services shall be provided on a competitive basis.

Accordingly, the Authority is opening the market for the deployment of competitive 5G services and is making available spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3 GHz mid bands for assignment to qualified applicants through this Request for Applications (RFA).

Objectives of G license

The objectives of the 5G license are to:

1. Promote effective competition in the provision of mobile broadband services, including 5G services, in Ghana;



2. Ensure efficient use of the radio frequency spectrum in the bands being assigned;



3. Accelerate the deployment of high-quality 5G mobile broadband services in major urban areas, regional capitals and rural communities; Page 5 of 32 NCA Request for Applications – 5G Spectrum 2026 Page 6 of 32;



4. Encourage investment by both established operators and new entrants, including 100% Ghanaian-owned entities;



5. Support the achievement of national digital transformation objectives, including universal access to broadband services;







6. Establish coverage and quality-of-service obligations that deliver tangible benefits to consumers and businesses across all regions of Ghana; and



7. Ensure that any operator with significant market power, where awarded spectrum under this process, makes wholesale capacity available to other licensed operators on transparent and non-discriminatory terms.

Premium Pricing for SMP Operator

Based on the documents released by the NCA, the operators including MTN that have been classified as SMP will pay a premium price.

It stated that “Where an Applicant has been designated by the Authority as an operator with Significant Market Power (SMP), the Authority shall apply an asymmetric premium to the Minimum Reserve Price (MRP) in respect of that Applicant’s bids”.

The premium is a competition safeguarding measures and does not alter the MRP applicable to non-SMP Applicants.

At the date of this RFA, MTN Ghana is the only operator designated as holding Significant Market Power.

Accordingly, the SMP premium set out in this Section applies only to bids submitted by MTN, and only in the 700 MHz band and the 3 GHz mid band.

The NCA said the premium, set at 40%, is expressed as a percentage uplift on the aggregate MRP for the lots for which the SMP Applicant bids as set out in documents.



Background

This action is coming after the NCA announced that it has reviewed the 5G exclusive rights offered to Next Gen Infraco limited, removing the condition that granted the company exclusive rights to operate as Ghana’s sole provider of wholesale 5G infrastructure.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.