NCA removes NGIC’s exclusive rights over Ghana’s wholesale 5G infrastructure

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has amended the Wholesale Electronic Communications Infrastructure (Telecommunications) Licence issued to Next Gen Infraco Limited (NGIC), removing the condition that granted the company exclusive rights to operate as Ghana’s sole provider of wholesale 5G infrastructure.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the NCA said the decision was taken in the public interest, following a review of developments in the telecommunications sector.
The exclusivity condition was part of the regulatory framework established to support the development of a national wholesale 5G network and gave NGIC the sole right to own and operate wholesale 5G infrastructure in Ghana.
However, the Authority said the evolving telecommunications market had necessitated a shift towards a competitive wholesale 5G environment.
“The Authority has concluded that the public interest is better served by a competitive wholesale 5G market that promotes investment, innovation, network resilience, service quality and wider access to advanced communications services,” the statement said.
The NCA explained that its authority to amend the licence is derived from Article 6.1.2 of NGIC’s Licence and Section 14 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which empowers the regulator to amend licence conditions in the public interest.
According to the Authority, it issued a Notice of Proposed Amendment to NGIC on March 2, 2026, and subsequently met with the company on March 18.
NGIC exercised its right under Section 14(4) of Act 775 by submitting a Statement of Objections on April 1, 2026.
The company was also given a further opportunity to make oral representations before the NCA Governing Board on May 28, 2026.
The NCA said after considering NGIC’s written and oral submissions, it concluded that removing the exclusivity clause was in the public interest.
The amendment affects only the exclusivity condition and does not invalidate the rest of NGIC’s licence.
“NGIC therefore retains all its other rights and obligations under the Licence, including its spectrum assignment,” the NCA stated.
The amendment takes effect from July 15, 2026.
The Authority said the move is expected to promote competition in the wholesale 5G market, encourage investment and innovation, and support Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.
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