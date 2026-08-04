Ghana Gas’ 2025 performance strengthens government’s Gas-to-Power agenda – Energy Minister

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has praised the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) for its strong operational and financial performance in 2025, describing the company as a key driver of Ghana’s energy security and industrial development.

Speaking at the company’s 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Accra, Mr Jinapor said the state-owned gas company recorded significant progress during the year under review, including increased gas processing, higher Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and a 97 per cent growth in net profit.

The AGM provided an opportunity for shareholders to consider the company’s 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements, which highlighted Ghana Gas’ contribution to the country’s energy sector and the broader economy.

According to the Energy Minister, the company’s performance demonstrates its strategic importance in supporting government’s Gas-to-Power policy by ensuring a reliable supply of natural gas for electricity generation and other industrial activities.

“Ghana Gas delivered strong results, recording growth in gas processing and LPG production, alongside an impressive 97% increase in net profit. These achievements reaffirm the company’s vital role in strengthening Ghana’s energy security and supporting the Government’s Gas-to-Power agenda,” he said.

Mr Jinapor, however, urged the management of Ghana Gas to continue improving operational efficiency, expand critical infrastructure and pursue sustainable investments to meet the country’s growing energy needs.

He stressed that a resilient energy sector remains essential to driving industrialisation, creating jobs and supporting long-term economic growth.

The Minister assured that the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition would continue working with Ghana Gas to enhance its capacity and position the company as a central player in Ghana’s energy transformation.

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