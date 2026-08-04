Ghana has made significant progress in strengthening rules governing entry and exit – Prof Prempeh

Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, Chairperson of the 2025 Constitution Review Committee, has said Ghana has made significant progress in strengthening constitutional safeguards governing presidential entry into and exit from office.

Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express on Monday, August 3, Prof. Prempeh said reforms and democratic practice over the years have reinforced the rules regulating how political leaders assume and leave office.

"As a country, we have made significant progress in strengthening the rules governing entry and exit," he said.

Watch the interview below.

He suggested that Ghana's constitutional review should build on these democratic gains while addressing other governance challenges that require reform, stressing the importance of preserving the country's constitutional order and democratic stability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.