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CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  30 July 2026 5:49am
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The Director of Policy Engagement and Partnerships at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Asante, has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision declaring the delegate system unconstitutional, describing it as a bold judgment that could reshape internal party democracy in Ghana.

He said the ruling comes at a crucial moment when the country is reviewing its constitutional framework, arguing that it could accelerate long-standing reforms aimed at making political parties more democratic and reducing the influence of money in internal elections.

Dr Asante noted that concerns over the delegate system and the monetisation of party politics have featured prominently in discussions by the Constitutional Review Committee.

He expressed optimism that the judgment would serve as a catalyst for implementing reforms even before the broader constitutional review process is concluded.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Wednesday, July 29, Dr Asante said he was impressed by the Supreme Court's 5–2 majority decision and the reasoning of Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie. "I think this is a landmark decision," he said.

"The timing is impeccable because, as you know, we are in the constitutional review process where this matter, in terms of the internal democracy of parties and the monetisation of party politics, has been a huge issue that the Constitutional Review Committee has proposed some reforms around."

He added: "I walked away from the court today feeling elated by the bravery of the courts. They think the time is now for us to reform and basically trigger the process."

The Supreme Court ruled that the delegate system used by political parties to elect their presidential and parliamentary candidates is unconstitutional and ordered all political parties to adopt a system that allows every member in good standing to vote in internal primaries.

The Court further directed the parties to implement the necessary changes within one year of the judgment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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