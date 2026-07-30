Democracy is more than elections; it requires responsible citizens — Ibn Chambas

Former African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has stressed that democracy goes beyond periodic elections, arguing that it must be supported by a culture of responsible citizenship, accountability and respect for democratic values.

Delivering the second Mfantsipim Sesquicentennial Lecture in Accra on Wednesday, July 29, Dr Chambas said the survival and success of democracy depend not only on constitutions, courts and electoral institutions but also on the commitment of citizens to uphold justice, truth and responsibility.

He said democratic governance cannot be sustained merely through the existence of political structures but requires citizens who actively participate in strengthening institutions and defending democratic principles.

"Democracy will not ultimately be secured by a constitution, nor by courts, nor by electoral commissions. It will be secured by generations of educated citizens who believe deeply in justice, reject intolerance, value truth over expediency and understand that freedom carries corresponding responsibilities," he stated.

Dr Chambas explained that responsible citizenship is central to building resilient democracies, urging countries to prepare young people not only to inherit democratic systems but also to improve and consolidate them.

"We must prepare young people not merely to inherit democracy, but to improve and consolidate it; not merely to enjoy freedom, but to defend it," he said.

The former diplomat emphasised that democracy must be accompanied by a commitment to national development, urging citizens to dedicate their knowledge and abilities to harnessing the resources of their countries for the benefit of all.

He argued that education plays a critical role in creating responsible citizens capable of sustaining democracy, insisting that academic achievement must be matched by integrity and a strong sense of duty to society.

Dr Chambas said institutions such as schools have a responsibility to instil values including honesty, tolerance, patriotism and service, which he described as essential foundations for democratic progress.

He noted that the true measure of a democratic society is not only the ability of citizens to exercise their freedoms but also their willingness to accept the responsibilities that come with those freedoms.

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