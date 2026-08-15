Jeff Konadu Addo retains NPP Eastern Regional chairmanship

Jeff Konadu Addo has retained the Eastern Regional chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after defeating his closest challenger, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, in the regional executive elections held at Asamankese.

Konadu Addo secured 405 votes, while Mr Agyemang, a former New Juaben North Constituency Chairman, polled 292 votes.

The result gives the incumbent another term to lead the party's regional administration.

In the contest for first vice chairman, Twum Barima emerged as the winner with 450 votes, defeating Agyekum Kofi Okyere, who obtained 235 votes.

The Regional Secretary position was retained by the incumbent, Tony Osei-Adjei, who secured 552 votes. His challenger, Barima Asiedu Larbi, polled 144 votes.

Felix Osarfo Marfo won the Deputy Regional Secretary position with 338 votes, beating the incumbent, Nana Yaw Papin, who obtained 207 votes, and Sylvanus Mintah Boateng, who polled 195 votes.

The Regional Organiser position also remained with the incumbent, Jerry Osei Poku, who was re-elected with 395 votes. His contender, Adamu Musah Raha, secured 295 votes.

The results were declared after delegates cast their ballots to elect the regional leadership team that will steer the affairs of the NPP in the Eastern Region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.