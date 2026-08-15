Audio By Carbonatix
Jeff Konadu Addo has retained the Eastern Regional chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after defeating his closest challenger, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, in the regional executive elections held at Asamankese.
Konadu Addo secured 405 votes, while Mr Agyemang, a former New Juaben North Constituency Chairman, polled 292 votes.
The result gives the incumbent another term to lead the party's regional administration.
In the contest for first vice chairman, Twum Barima emerged as the winner with 450 votes, defeating Agyekum Kofi Okyere, who obtained 235 votes.
The Regional Secretary position was retained by the incumbent, Tony Osei-Adjei, who secured 552 votes. His challenger, Barima Asiedu Larbi, polled 144 votes.
Felix Osarfo Marfo won the Deputy Regional Secretary position with 338 votes, beating the incumbent, Nana Yaw Papin, who obtained 207 votes, and Sylvanus Mintah Boateng, who polled 195 votes.
The Regional Organiser position also remained with the incumbent, Jerry Osei Poku, who was re-elected with 395 votes. His contender, Adamu Musah Raha, secured 295 votes.
The results were declared after delegates cast their ballots to elect the regional leadership team that will steer the affairs of the NPP in the Eastern Region.
Latest Stories
-
Mfantsipim School @ 150 and Creech’s Mfantsipim Diaries: My First Shock
1 hour
-
Labour backs proposed IPEC but demands full involvement in pay reforms
2 hours
-
Ashaiman, parts of Accra to face 15-hour power outage Sunday
2 hours
-
Mohammed Baantima Samba retains NPP Northern Regional chairmanship
3 hours
-
Qatar denies capturing three Iranian pilots after downing fighter jets
4 hours
-
Jeff Konadu Addo retains NPP Eastern Regional chairmanship
4 hours
-
Peru cracks down on illegal gold mining in Amazon reserve with military show of force
5 hours
-
NPP polls: Makafui Woanya re-elected as Volta Regional Chairman
5 hours
-
NPP polls: List of newly elected NPP regional chairmen
5 hours
-
Eleven killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, authorities say
5 hours
-
MTN launches Bright Scholars Alumni Network to harness opportunity
6 hours
-
Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council demands apology from Akyemansa DCE over chieftaincy interference
6 hours
-
Rescuers search for survivors of powerful Indonesia earthquake
6 hours
-
Ghana Prisons Service on manhunt for 29-year-old escapee
6 hours
-
Researchers warn Ghana’s coastal erosion could worsen
6 hours