MTN launches Bright Scholars Alumni Network to harness opportunity

Ghana’s telecom giant, through its charity arm, the MTN Ghana Foundation, has launched the Bright Scholars Alumni Network at a ceremony in Accra.

As part of the launch, members of the network organised an exhibition to showcase a wide range of made-in-Ghana products.

The exhibition was opened by the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Madam Adwoa Wiafe, and other management members including the Chief Financial Officer, Madam Antoinette Kwofie, and the General Manager for HR Operations & Analytics, Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim.

The Bright Scholars Alumni Network is a platform designed to connect over 1,200 scholarship beneficiaries and help them support the next generation of young Ghanaians.

Unveiling the network on behalf of MTN Ghana CEO, Stephen Blewitt, Madam Adwoa Wiafe said the launch celebrates the impact of the MTN Bright Scholarship since its introduction in 2017.

According to her, the programme has so far supported 1,222 students, including 299 who graduated with first-class honours.

The Foundation provided tuition, accommodation support, laptops, and stipends for books.

They represent real lives, real families, real ambitions and young people whose potential might otherwise have been limited by financial circumstances,” she said. She noted that for many scholars, the journey required resilience.

Ms. Wiafe explained that while some young people inherit professional networks, others do not.

The Alumni Network is meant to bridge that gap by providing mentorship, CV reviews, job connections, and peer support.

She charged the newly elected executives to “_build something that lasts by maintaining a register of mentors, matching scholars with opportunities, and keeping records of impact.

MTN also reaffirmed its commitment, announcing 1,500 new scholarships over three years, with 500 to be awarded this year.

The package also includes support for teachers upgrading their qualifications. “You Are Not Defined By Your First Degree.” Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim, General Manager for HR Operations & Analytics at MTN Ghana, said the world of work has changed, and continuous learning is now the most important career asset. “You are not defined by your first degree.

Having a university degree is important, but your degree should not limit what you can become or the career opportunities you can pursue,” he told the gathering. Using his own journey as an example, he said his first degree was in Accounting, but his career has taken him into Human Resources, Operations, and Analytics.

“That journey should tell you that what you study at university does not necessarily determine what you will do for the rest of your professional life,” he stated. Mr. Ibrahim noted that more than 100,000 graduates enter Ghana’s job market every year, making the environment highly competitive.

What makes me different? What additional skills do you have? What problems can you solve for an organisation?_” He added that employers are no longer hiring based only on certificates. “Learning should not end when you graduate from university.

You must continue learning, improving yourself and developing new competencies throughout your career,” he said. Drawing on MTN’s evolution, he said the company is moving beyond traditional telecommunications to become a digital platform business.

While engineers and accountants are still needed, the fastest-growing demand is in areas such as data analytics, cybersecurity, and product management.

Speaking after the swearing-in of the executives, the Acting General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, urged them to protect the interests of members, maintain unity, and ensure programmes respond to members’ needs. “Leadership does not mean simply moving ahead and expecting everyone else to follow you. You must listen, engage, and understand their concerns,” she said.

She also urged Ghanaian youth to use technology productively through platforms like the MTN Skills Academy, which offers courses in cybersecurity, data science, and other digital skills.

“Your phone should be a tool for acquiring skills, not just entertainment,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.