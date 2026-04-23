MTN Ghana Foundation opens applications for 2026 Bright Scholarship

Adwoa Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana

The MTN Ghana Foundation has officially opened applications for its Bright Scholarship for the 2026/27 academic year.

The Bright Scholarship aims to ease the financial burden on students by covering the cost of tuition, accommodation and essential learning resources, helping to eliminate barriers to academic achievement and fostering the emergence of future leaders and innovators.

The programme is open to Ghanaian continuing students pursuing undergraduate degrees, as well as vocational and technical skills training at any public tertiary institution across the country.

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications online via scholarship.mtn.com.gh by May 31, 2026.

To qualify for consideration, applicants must be Ghanaian citizens who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and uphold exemplary conduct. Additionally, candidates must not be subject to any disciplinary action.

The entire application process is completely free; no fees are required at any stage. The application process will be online only. No hardcopy applications will be accepted.

Adwoa Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, reiterated MTN’s dedication to advancing education and empowering the youth.

She emphasised that the Bright Scholarship is designed to support talented students facing financial obstacles, underscoring the vital role of investing in young people in national development.

Adwoa encouraged all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity and apply, stating that in 2026, MTN will award 500 scholarships; of these, 300 scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing first degrees in STEM courses, vocational and technical skills and 200 scholarships will be awarded to teachers who are furthering their education at public universities.

The Bright Scholarship Programme was launched in 2018 as part of MTN’s commitment made during its 20th Anniversary celebration in 2016, when MTN pledged to award 300 scholarships over three years.

Following the significant impact recorded in its initial phase, the programme was renewed in 2021 during MTN’s 25th Anniversary celebrations to extend support to more beneficiaries.

Over the years, the MTN Ghana Foundation has awarded more than 2,000 scholarships to students from basic school to the tertiary level.

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