Which way Nigeria? Ballot or bullet: The politics of insecurity and the future of democracy

Chukwuemeka B. Eze, Director, Democratic Futures in Africa, Open Society Foundations

More than four decades ago, the late Sunny Okosun posed a question that captured the anxieties and aspirations of a nation struggling to define its future: "Which Way Nigeria?" The song was both a lament and a challenge. It called attention to corruption, injustice, poor leadership, and national drift. Today, as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections amid deepening insecurity and growing public disillusionment, that question remains as urgent and relevant as ever.

Nigeria is facing one of the most complex security crises in its post-independence history. From insurgency in the North-East to banditry in the North-West, farmer-herder conflicts in the North-Central, separatist agitations in the South-East, and the spread of kidnapping-for-ransom across virtually every region, insecurity has become a defining feature of everyday life. Entire communities have been displaced, economic activities disrupted, and public confidence in the state's ability to protect lives and property severely undermined.

Perhaps nowhere is this crisis more visible than in the recurring abductions of schoolchildren. More than a decade after the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction shocked the world, Nigerian schools continue to be targets of armed groups and criminal networks. The mass abduction of pupils in Kuriga, Kaduna State, in 2024 served as a painful reminder that the country has yet to overcome a menace that has become both a national embarrassment and a humanitarian tragedy. More recently, the abduction of pupils in Oyo State demonstrated that the threat is no longer confined to traditionally conflict-prone regions, raising fresh concerns about the geographical spread of insecurity and the vulnerability of educational institutions across the country. Together with similar incidents across northern Nigeria, these attacks have reinforced fears among parents and communities, turning schools once symbols of hope and progress into symbols of vulnerability.

These attacks are more than security failures; they are assaults on the nation's future. Every child withdrawn from school because of fear, every teacher forced to abandon a classroom, and every community displaced by violence weakens the social foundations upon which democracy depends. A democratic society requires informed, educated, and engaged citizens. When insecurity denies access to education and erodes trust in public institutions, it threatens not only human development but democratic development as well.

The implications of this insecurity extend far beyond the immediate human tragedy. They strike at the very heart of democratic governance. Democracy thrives where citizens can freely assemble, organize, campaign, vote, and hold leaders accountable. Insecurity undermines each of these conditions.

As preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum, concerns are mounting over the ability of institutions to guarantee free, fair, and inclusive participation. Large parts of the country remain vulnerable to violent disruptions. Political rallies, voter registration exercises, and election-day activities could be threatened by armed groups, criminal gangs, and politically motivated violence. In communities already traumatized by conflict, voter turnout may be significantly reduced, weakening the legitimacy of electoral outcomes.

Nigeria has witnessed similar patterns before. Elections conducted under conditions of widespread insecurity often produce uneven participation and deepen perceptions of exclusion. The danger is not merely that some citizens may be unable to vote. The greater danger is that prolonged insecurity normalizes democratic deficits and gradually lowers public expectations of what democracy should deliver.

This challenge comes at a time when public trust in democratic institutions is already fragile. Many Nigerians, particularly young people, increasingly question whether elections translate into meaningful improvements in governance, economic opportunity, or personal security. The widening gap between democratic promises and citizens' lived realities has created fertile ground for cynicism and political disengagement.

Yet the answer is not to abandon democracy. Rather, it is to strengthen it. Security and democracy are mutually reinforcing. Effective security creates the conditions necessary for democratic participation, while democratic accountability enhances the legitimacy and effectiveness of security institutions. Neither can thrive without the other. When governments fail to provide security, citizens lose faith in democratic institutions. Conversely, when democratic processes are weakened, security responses often become less accountable and less effective.

The 2027 elections therefore represent more than a contest for political office. They constitute a critical test of Nigeria's democratic resilience. The election will reveal whether the country can confront insecurity while preserving democratic norms, or whether violence and fear will increasingly shape political outcomes.

For policymakers, the priorities should be clear. Security sector reforms, improved intelligence gathering, stronger inter-agency coordination, community-based conflict prevention mechanisms, and enhanced accountability for security agencies must move beyond rhetoric to implementation. Electoral authorities, civil society organizations, political parties, traditional leaders, and security institutions must work together to ensure that insecurity does not become a tool for voter suppression or political manipulation.

Political leaders also bear a special responsibility. The temptation to exploit insecurity for partisan advantage must be resisted. History shows that short-term political gains achieved through division, fear, or violence often create long-term instability that ultimately threatens the entire political system.

Citizens, too, have a role to play. Democracy cannot survive through institutions alone; it requires active civic commitment. Nigerians must continue to demand accountability, reject political violence, support peaceful participation, and engage constructively in democratic processes despite prevailing challenges. The resilience demonstrated by citizens through successive electoral cycles suggests that, despite frustrations, many Nigerians still believe in the possibility of democratic renewal.

This is where Sunny Okosun's timeless question acquires renewed significance. "Which Way Nigeria?" is no longer merely a cultural refrain from a bygone era. It is a pressing political and democratic question confronting the nation today. The answer will not be found in campaign slogans, partisan rhetoric, or electoral promises. It will be found in the collective choices made by leaders, institutions, and citizens over the next two years.

Will Nigeria allow insecurity to continue eroding democratic participation, public trust, and national cohesion? Will the recurring abduction of schoolchildren, the displacement of communities, and the normalization of violence become accepted features of our democratic landscape? Or will the nation seize this moment to strengthen its institutions, restore security, and reaffirm its democratic aspirations?

When Sunny Okosun sang "Which Way Nigeria?" he was speaking to a nation searching for direction. Four decades later, the question remains unanswered. Today, it echoes from displaced communities in Benue, from villages terrorized by bandits in Zamfara and Katsina, from communities ravaged by insurgency in the North-East, and from classrooms emptied by fear across the country.

As 2027 approaches, Nigerians must decide whether democracy will remain merely a periodic exercise of voting or become a meaningful instrument for securing lives, protecting freedoms, promoting justice, and restoring public trust. The answer to "Which Way Nigeria?" will not be written in songs. It will be written in the choices we make before, during, and after the next general elections.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.